CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been two years since Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the first confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in the state.

On March 9, 2020, DeWine held a news conference with Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and then-director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton. He issued a state of emergency.

Ohio’s first three confirmed cases were all Cuyahoga County residents in their 50s.

Since there, there have been more than 2.6 million cases of coronavirus and 37,212 deaths in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health. About 57% of Ohioans are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s an interactive timeline looking back at two years of the pandemic: