1  of  2
Breaking News
Fairborn Police are looking for a missing woman Ohio National Guard called to support food distribution for COVID-19 response
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 119 confirmed cases in the state
Closings
There are currently 120 active closings. Click for more details.

TSA allowing grace period for expired licenses

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – The Transportation Security Administration is now allowing travelers to use an expired license as identification at airport security check points.

The ID is good for one year after the expiration date.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

The TSA says the policy change is meant to keep people from crowding DMV offices for license renewal amid the coronavirus.

TSA plans to keep this policy in place until 60 days after the coronavirus national emergency is lifted.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS