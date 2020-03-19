TSA allowing grace period for expired licenses

(NBC) – The Transportation Security Administration is now allowing travelers to use an expired license as identification at airport security check points.
The ID is good for one year after the expiration date.
The TSA says the policy change is meant to keep people from crowding DMV offices for license renewal amid the coronavirus.
TSA plans to keep this policy in place until 60 days after the coronavirus national emergency is lifted.
