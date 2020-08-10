Trotwood schools prepare for return of remote learning

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Some local school districts are getting ready to start the school year with all classes online.

Trotwood-Madison City Schools is set to begin distributing laptops to students this week, according to Reva Cosby, superintendent.

A few weeks ago, the district announced all classes would be conducted online for the first nine weeks of the school year.

“My grandkids, they did fine, but I don’t think they’re going to learn as well as if they were in the school,” said Robyn Oliver, who lives with three grandchildren who attend Trotwood-Madison City Schools.

“It’s disappointing because he misses his friends and he wants to get back involved with the band,” said Myra Bozeman, a parent and school board vice president.

Bozeman told 2 NEWS although she wishes her son and other children were able to return to school, she feels optimistic about the improvements staff members have made to the online classes.

“We’re going to be one-to-one with our students,” Cosby said. “Our teachers will make contact with the students every day, so they will actually be doing the teaching. Parents will not be teaching our students.”

Teachers have received training and have been involved with other professional development to prepare, Cosby said.

According to Cosby, the district has purchased hundreds of laptops using CARES Act funding to provide one to each student.

More WiFi hotspots are on the way to be distributed to each family, she added.

“If, for some reason, they don’t get here in time, we are going to have our buses go into areas that are having trouble, and they will have hotspots on them for the children to use,” Cosby explained.

School leaders and some parents agree that they want to see kids back in the classroom at some point this year.

“I just hope they can be able to go back to school, but if they still got this corona stuff going, they have to do what they got to do,” Oliver said.

Middle school students will be able to pick up their laptops Tuesday through Thursday, Cosby said. A complete pickup schedule for the entire district is being sent to all parents, she added.

Cosby urges any families having trouble finding child care to reach out to the district so school officials can try to connect you with a facility.