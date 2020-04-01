Trotwood-Madison City Schools to provide meals

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood-Madison City School District (TMCSD) will be providing meals starting Wednesday, April 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In an email received by 2 NEWS TMCSD Nutrition Services said it would be distributing enough food for a full week and would be doing so from the following locations:
People in attendance will drive up and meals for the week will be placed in the trunk. Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles to ensure the safety of everyone by decreasing person-to-person contact.
