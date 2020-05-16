Trotwood-Madison City Schools to host drive-thru graduation for seniors

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – To celebrate its graduating seniors, Trotwood-Madison City Schools will be holding a drive-thru diploma pick-up Saturday, May 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The drive-thru will be held at the Trotwood-Madison High School staduim parking lot.

According to the district, students and parents have been assigned times to receive diplomas while following social distancing standards and still making it feel like graduation. It says that this is a simple gesture to salute one of the best classes ever to graduate from Trotwood-Madison High School.