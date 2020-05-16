TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – To celebrate its graduating seniors, Trotwood-Madison City Schools will be holding a drive-thru diploma pick-up Saturday, May 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The drive-thru will be held at the Trotwood-Madison High School staduim parking lot.
According to the district, students and parents have been assigned times to receive diplomas while following social distancing standards and still making it feel like graduation. It says that this is a simple gesture to salute one of the best classes ever to graduate from Trotwood-Madison High School.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Coronavirus masks a boon for crooks who hide their faces
- WATCH SOON: Top doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 16
- Trotwood-Madison City Schools to host drive-thru graduation for seniors
- Ohio to resume taking inmates from county jails
- Kroger announces $130 million ‘Thank You Pay’ bonus for employees