Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Trotwood-Madison City Schools to host drive-thru graduation for seniors

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – To celebrate its graduating seniors, Trotwood-Madison City Schools will be holding a drive-thru diploma pick-up Saturday, May 16, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The drive-thru will be held at the Trotwood-Madison High School staduim parking lot.

According to the district, students and parents have been assigned times to receive diplomas while following social distancing standards and still making it feel like graduation. It says that this is a simple gesture to salute one of the best classes ever to graduate from Trotwood-Madison High School. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS