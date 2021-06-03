Trials in the works to combine COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Institute of Health announced plans to test fully vaccinated people with booster shots from a different FDA approved vaccine. The trial would consist of 150 people who’ve gotten one type of COVID-19 vaccine, then three to four months later boost them with a different vaccine.

“The real question — how long will this immunity last? Will it be variable based on different populations and risk factors and what does it look like for the future? Because COVID is going to be out there for sometime,” said Dr. Nancy Pook, an emergency physician at Kettering Health.

Also going through trials, a combination of COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.

“Some people get pretty sick with a COVID vaccine, … what would it mean if you add an influenza vaccine on top of it? What does the new variety of flu vaccine look like, and what does that study show us if we move to something more universal that you don’t have to take every year?” Dr. Pook.

Megan Randall is fully vaccinated, and says she’d be comfortable to mix up vaccines, especially after having unwanted side effects from Moderna.

“Everybody that I know that got Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer actually did better than me. So, I’m like, by all means if they wanna give me a different one I’m okay. I feel like I’ve had the worst so I’m good with getting whatever else,” said Randall.

FDA officials say that while trials are still in the works to combine vaccines, fully vaccinated people could need their booster shots within a year after the first doses.