WASHINGTON (AP) – The Treasury Department wants to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month as the centerpiece of a $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy amid the coronavirus epidemic.
In a memorandum issued Wednesday, Treasury is calling for two $250 billion cash infusions to individuals: A first set of checks issued starting April 6, with a second wave in mid-May. The amounts would depend on income and family size.
FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE
The Treasury plan, which requires approval by Congress, also recommends $50 billion to stabilize the airlines, $150 billion to issue loan guarantees to other struggling sectors and $300 billion to for small businesses.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
- Animal Resource Center makes changes in response to COVID-19
- Ohio State: Two test positive for coronavirus
- Pres. Trump to sign Defense Production Act; suspend foreclosures and evictions through April
- Trump: US, Canada to close border to nonessential travel