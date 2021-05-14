Trader Joe’s relaxes mask mandate for vaccinated customers

This file photo captures the exterior of the original Trader Joe’s grocery store in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

(WJW) — Operators of the Trader Joe’s grocery chain changed their COVID-19 policy to remove the mask mandate for vaccinated customers.

The alteration to the chain’s online policy reads, “We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping.”

The change does not supersede whatever local regulations may be in place.

CNN Business reports that the chain does not plan to require proof of vaccination from customers prior to entry. Many existing policies at the story will remain in place, including regular wellness screenings for store employees.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The new CDC guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools, and other venues — even removing the need for masks or social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)