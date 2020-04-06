Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine to discuss state's COVID-19 response at 2pm
Town turns out to celebrate 6-year-old's cancer victory

Coronavirus

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(KGW)  Sunday became a day of celebration in a Gresham, Oregon neighborhood for a boy who had earned it. 

Six-year-old Jaxson Perkins finished his last intravenous cancer treatment on April 3. He was diagnosed with T-cell leukemia when he was three and a half and has been battling the disease ever since.

Normally there would be a celebration and the ringing of a bell at the hospital at the end of treatment but because of coronavirus that couldn’t happen. The Perkins family couldn’t even go out for a victory dinner. 

Sarah Perkins, Jaxon’s mother, posted on a community page on Facebook, asking simply to borrow a bell for Jaxon to ring at home.

