Tornado rebuilding efforts delayed amid coronavirus concerns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In response to nationwide concerns about the spread of COVID-19, disaster relief volunteer teams are temporarily postponing their travels to the Dayton Region. The skilled volunteers were expected to arrive in early spring and stay in the region for up to a year to repair and rebuild homes damaged by the Memorial Day tornadoes. It’s anticipated now that the rebuilding efforts will resume in early summer, depending on guidance from state and local public health authorities.

“It’s necessary to take these precautions to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of volunteers, tornado survivors and our community at large,” said Laura Mercer, executive director of the Miami Valley Long-Term Recovery Operations Group. “We ask the community for their patience and understanding during this uncertain time.”

Individuals whose homes were damaged by the Memorial Day tornadoes who need help rebuilding or repair are urged to call the United Way’s Helplink at 211 or call (937) 225-3000. Calling Helplink will enter people into the disaster case management system and connect them with a disaster recovery case manager who will help establish a plan once rebuilding continues.

The Dayton Foundation has established the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund to support the Miami Valley’s long-term disaster recovery efforts. Donations to this fund will help secure the resources needed to repair and rebuild tornado-impacted homes and help individuals get back on their feet. For more information and to donate, visit daytonfoundation.org.