To manage state mandates, Mad River moves to hybrid learning model

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Mad River Local Schools updated it’s reopening plans Wednesday and will now welcome students back-to-school using a hybrid learning model.

“To ensure we are able to manage a reduction of person-to-person contact, maintain 6 feet of separation in our classrooms, reduce student interaction during transitions, as well as maintain no more than 50 percent capacity during lunch service in grades K-12, the district revised the in-person model,” said Chad Wyen, superintendent of Mad River Local Schools.

The hybrid model consists of two cohorts of students, students with the last name A-K and students with the last name L-Z. The cohorts will attend school every other day on a rotating Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Tuesday, Thursday schedule.

The district said that students participating in the in-person hybrid option will still need to complete school work on the days they are at home. A calendar with the updated hybrid schedule will be sent out to all families and posted to our online.

Click here to read the districts entire reopening plan.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WDTN FB/Twitter Feeds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS