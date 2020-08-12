RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Mad River Local Schools updated it’s reopening plans Wednesday and will now welcome students back-to-school using a hybrid learning model.
“To ensure we are able to manage a reduction of person-to-person contact, maintain 6 feet of separation in our classrooms, reduce student interaction during transitions, as well as maintain no more than 50 percent capacity during lunch service in grades K-12, the district revised the in-person model,” said Chad Wyen, superintendent of Mad River Local Schools.
The hybrid model consists of two cohorts of students, students with the last name A-K and students with the last name L-Z. The cohorts will attend school every other day on a rotating Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Tuesday, Thursday schedule.
The district said that students participating in the in-person hybrid option will still need to complete school work on the days they are at home. A calendar with the updated hybrid schedule will be sent out to all families and posted to our online.
Click here to read the districts entire reopening plan.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- The best cities for saving money in the U.S.
- Video shows man forcing himself through Wendy’s drive-thru window in Florida
- ‘Earn While You Learn’ with AMR’s EMT training program
- To manage state mandates, Mad River moves to hybrid learning model
- 2020 Masters tournament to tee off in November with no patrons or guests