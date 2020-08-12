To manage state mandates, Mad River moves to hybrid learning model

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Mad River Local Schools updated it’s reopening plans Wednesday and will now welcome students back-to-school using a hybrid learning model.

“To ensure we are able to manage a reduction of person-to-person contact, maintain 6 feet of separation in our classrooms, reduce student interaction during transitions, as well as maintain no more than 50 percent capacity during lunch service in grades K-12, the district revised the in-person model,” said Chad Wyen, superintendent of Mad River Local Schools.

The hybrid model consists of two cohorts of students, students with the last name A-K and students with the last name L-Z. The cohorts will attend school every other day on a rotating Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Tuesday, Thursday schedule.

The district said that students participating in the in-person hybrid option will still need to complete school work on the days they are at home. A calendar with the updated hybrid schedule will be sent out to all families and posted to our online.

