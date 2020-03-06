Tito’s Vodka: We don’t meet CDC guidelines to be hand sanitizer

(CNN) – A popular vodka manufacturer is encouraging people not to buy its product to combat the novel coronavirus.
Tito’s Vodka spent the day Thursday responding to people on Twitter who were saying they wanted to use Tito’s to make hand sanitizer.
The Austin, Texas-based distillery responded to the tweets with the same message: “Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC.”
So nice try, but it’s best to stick to products specifically made to disinfect hands and surfaces, and save the vodka for the drinking!
