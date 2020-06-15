Tipp City Mum Festival canceled due to COVID-19

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tipp City Mum Festival board and committee have decided to cancel the Mum Festival in September due to the risk of COVID-19.

Organizers said that after numerous discussions concerning the 2020 festival they decided that the social distancing guidelines would be too great for the committee to enforce.

Adding that the health of the community is its top priority.

Organizers ended their post saying that Mum Festival will be back in 2021.

