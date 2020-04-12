Thunderbirds fly over valley to thank healthcare workers and first responders

WATCH THE FLYOVER:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas valley Saturday afternoon for a #VegasGoesBlue flyover to thank healthcare workers and first responders.

Be sure to share the pictures or video you get to 8 News Now! Email: pix@8newsnow.com

On Friday, Boulder City Social announced on their Facebook page that Boulder City Hospital and the Veterans Nursing Department were also added to the list of flyover locations.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS: This weekend, the Thunderbirds are planning a Las Vegas flyover as a "thank you" to healthcare workers and first responders. Make sure your eyes are on the sky at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/YgGJCfbzUY — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) April 10, 2020

Below is a look at the flight path: