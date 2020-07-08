Three Ohio border states have orders to wear masks in public

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With Ohio ordering the mandatory wearing of masks in counties with a Level III COVID-19 outbreak, other states have ordered people to wear masks in public statewide – three of them are border states with Ohio.

As of Wednesday, July 8, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Michigan have state health orders in place making wearing masks in public mandatory.

Kentucky

On April 4, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued the state’s mandatory public mask order “under certain situations”, adopting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, recommending people in the state over the age of 2 wear face coverings in public settings and when around people from outside their household. The state isn’t punishing anyone for not wearing masks.

Kentucky saw its second-highest total for new daily cases on Tuesday with 371. The new numbers brought the state total to over 17,000.

Kentucky COVID-19 Dashboard as of Wednesday, July 8.

Michigan

According to the state’s COVID-19 hotline, masks are required in Michigan when in enclosed buildings and spaces in public and outdoors when people can’t social distance the recommended six feet. The hotline said there could be fines for not respecting COVID-19 orders depending on local ordinances. Masks are now required when entering any food establishment or pharmacy or in an outdoor situation when people can’t social distance six feet.

On Tuesday the state-reported 454 new cases on Tuesday and 30 new deaths.

According to the state’s official COVID-19 dashboard, Michigan has had 6,005 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday. The state’s case fatality rate is 9 percent.

Michigan COVID-19 Dashboard as of July 8, 2020

Pennsylvania

As of July 1, Pennsylvania required anyone in the state, who is outside of their home to wear a mask. People who aren’t wearing masks in public aren’t subject to penalties but are subject to business rules and local ordinances.

As of Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s state’s death toll from COVID-19 was 6,812, nearly double the 2,991 deaths that have been reported in Ohio. The state’s number of cases climbed is near 89,000 and at 6,812 deaths.

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Dashboard as of July 8, 2020

For the latest news on COVID-19, visit WDTN.com.