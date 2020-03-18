NEW YORK (AP) — The spreading coronavirus canceled several touring performances from A-list musical artists, but those acts have found a new venue to sing: their living rooms.
John Legend, Bono, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Pink, John Mayer, Keith Urban and more have held virtual concerts from their homes as the world continues to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.
FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE
Others have participated in unique ways, from Miley Cyrus launching a talk show to OneRepublic holding cooking lessons, to interact from home with fans. Former One Direction singer Niall Horan, Rob Thomas, JoJo, Christine and the Queens and Yungblud are livestreaming directly to fans.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- The show will go on. Just from their living rooms
- Mercer Health develops drive-thru testing center at Mercer County Fairgrounds
- Arizona-based Reds employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Ohio unemployment applications skyrocket in wake of coronavirus outbreak
- Stock trading halted again as S&P 500 index drops 7%