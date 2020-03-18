The show will go on. Just from their living rooms

FILE – This March 5, 2020 file photo shows John Legend performing at The Alliance for Children’s Rights 28th Annual Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. The spreading coronavirus might have canceled several touring performances from A-list musical artists, but those acts have found a new venue to sing: their living rooms. Legend, Bono, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Pink, John Mayer, Keith Urban and more have held virtual concerts from their homes as the world continues to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The spreading coronavirus canceled several touring performances from A-list musical artists, but those acts have found a new venue to sing: their living rooms.

John Legend, Bono, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Pink, John Mayer, Keith Urban and more have held virtual concerts from their homes as the world continues to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

Others have participated in unique ways, from Miley Cyrus launching a talk show to OneRepublic holding cooking lessons, to interact from home with fans. Former One Direction singer Niall Horan, Rob Thomas, JoJo, Christine and the Queens and Yungblud are livestreaming directly to fans.