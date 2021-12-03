DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With rising concerns of a new COVID-19 variant, business owners are trying to figure out how the omicron strain could impact their workplaces.

“All of us have been vaccinated,” said Domenica LaFon, owner of Affinity Salon & Day Spa. “We have taken a lot of precautionary measures. We have a station between us and another stylist, we had barriers between the front desk and the client as well as on the nail tables and masking up for our clients as well,” she said.

As the omicron variant makes its way across states like Hawaii, New York and Pennsylvania, staff at Affinity maintain that their best defense is prevention through social distancing and frequent sanitizing measures.





Affinity Salon and Day Spa (c) WDTN photo 2021

“We also allow for more time in between clients so our stylist would be able to sanitize everything top to bottom including the stations, all of our tools, and everything we touch, said LaFon.