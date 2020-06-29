The Neon reopens with new precautions against COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After being forced to close down earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Neon has reopened its doors to moviegoers.

The Neon kicked off its soft reopening Friday with several new protocols in place to protect its staff and visitors from COVID-19.

“I felt safe in there,” said Elom Dossa, who saw a movie at the theater Sunday afternoon. “Some of the rows were completely blocked, and everybody has masks.”

“We weren’t expecting incredible numbers,” said manager Jonathan McNeal of the theater’s first weekend back open. “We just wanted to re-acclimate ourselves as a staff and make sure that we’re doing the best job we can.”

Everyone visiting the theater must wear a face covering, and no one showing symptoms of COVID-19 is allowed to enter, McNeal said.

In the lobby, plexiglass has been installed at each counter, and the business has separated the booths for tickets and concession sales.

Every other row in each theater has been blocked off, and no one sits less than three seats away from someone outside their group, McNeal said.

There are also fewer screenings each day – two per film – during this first week, he added.

“We’ve got a lot more time in between shows so people aren’t bumping on their way out and on their way in,” McNeal said. “When one show gets out, the audience clears out, we are able to sanitize and clean.”

As the number of coronavirus cases in the Miami Valley continues to climb, McNeal said he believes it’s hard to predict how many moviegoers will return. But he thinks the theater can survive.

“We do want to take cautious steps forward, but we also don’t want to shutter the business forever,” he said.

The Neon will continue to offer virtual screenings on its website for anyone who wants to see a movie but would rather stay home, McNeal said.

Starting Friday, the theater plans to show three in-person screenings each day, per film, on weekends, and keeping with two per day Monday through Thursday, he added.