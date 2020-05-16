Closings
The Human Race Theatre Company performs virtually to support Foodbank

Coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Human Race Theatre Company is presenting a live virtual performance of of Robb Willoughy’s Look Into My Eyes from May 16 to May 20.

The performance will start at 8 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday.

Tickets can be purchased through DaytonLive at 937-228-3630 or online at the theatre companies website.

