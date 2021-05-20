The Foodbank of Dayton brings mobile food pantry to Yellow Springs

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — The pandemic has been difficult on many, be that losing a job or struggling to put food on the table. To lend a hand to those in need, the Foodbank of Dayton is now offering mobile food pantries at the First Baptist Church of Yellow Springs.

“We’re going into this community and providing food for anybody in need. We have a variety of fresh produce, pre-packaged items, bakery as well. Just really a wide variety of items as well for anybody who might need food assistance just to get by,” said Lee Lauren Truesdale, chief development officer at the Foodbank of Dayton.

Yellow Springs resident Eugene Lohman attended the mobile food pantry, and says while he’s been out of work since last March, every little bit helps.

“I’m very grateful for it, because so many people are hurting because they’re out of work. This is great,” said Lohman.

Truesdale says the mobile food pantry will make its way to The First Baptist Church of Yellow Springs every third Thursday of the month, with the next visit landing on June 17.