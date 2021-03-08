CDC releases new guidelines for vaccinated Americans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Monday, The Centers for Disease Control released its new guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans. The guidelines were going to be released last week, but were delayed for finishing touches.

The new guidelines suggest small groups of people who’ve been vaccinated can gather inside safely without masks on or social distancing. Along with this, vaccinated people can be inside a single household of someone who hasn’t been vaccinated, as long as they’re at low risk for the virus.

“I think one of the main things this emphasizes is that vaccines work, and it’s important to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor for Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

The new CDC guidelines also say those who’ve been vaccinated and come in contact with the virus won’t need to receive a COVID-19 test or quarantine unless they start to experience symptoms. However, mask wearing in public and avoiding large crowds is still recommended for people who’ve been vaccinated.

If grandparents have received their full doses, the new guidelines suggest hugging and coming in contact with family and grandchildren is acceptable now as well.

“Certainly loneliness is one of the things that’s been an offshoot of the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s a lot of people living alone, a lot of elderly people who miss that support system and really feel it when they’re not with their loved ones,” said Suffoletto. “Anything that they can do to get vaccinated and get back to loved ones, that’s a good thing.”

Suffoletto said he feels we’re on the right track, and that it’s important to continue vaccinating as many people as we can so that we might have more freedoms in the future.