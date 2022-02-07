DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Biden administration’s 1 billion promised free at-home COVID-19 tests originally were supposed to be available to the public on January 19. However, many people were able to gain access to the kits the day before.

“I got word from a friend that the website was actually live a day before they announced that it would be. So, super easy quick process. I did it right on my phone,” said Meghan Morgan.

Morgan said she was able to get her hands on the max amount of tests allowed, which is four, even though she has a family of five. Following her online order, Morgan said the test kits were delivered to her home just days later. “They were packaged nicely. I was surprised that there were two tests in a box. Not just single tests like we’ve been getting from the library when we’ve been able to find them there,” said Morgan.

However, many people are still waiting on their COVID tests to be delivered. “I ordered them on the 18th and I haven’t heard a single word about it. I’m really surprised because I thought that people had already started to receive them. But yeah, I haven’t seen them at all,” said Megan Randall.

As Randall waits on her at-home COVID test kits to be delivered, she said she also wishes that these kits could’ve been delivered around the holiday season when they were most needed. “Right now we’ll just keep them on hand in case we have something coming up or in case one of us gets symptoms. But, kinda the big pressing period of having the tests is over with.”

Luckily, Morgan’s family hasn’t had to use their four kits yet. However, she’s still glad to have them in her house. “I wanna do my part in making sure that all five of us are safe to be out in the world, and that we’re not purposefully exposing to people that we don’t mean to or need to. So yes, I feel like it has offered us peace of mind in just having some accessible.”