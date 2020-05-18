Closings
Temple Israel cancels Dayton Jewish Cultural Festival due to virus concerns

Coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.


DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Temple Israel has canceled the 2020 Dayton Jewish Cultural Festival, originally scheduled for Sunday, August 9, because of the ongoing pandemic.

It would have been the 10th anniversary celebration of Jewish music, art, food and ritual will but it is now postponed to the summer 2021. 

The Oy Vey 5k run/walk, which traditionally kicks off the Jewish Cultural Festival, will be held in a virtual format.

Participants can register online and create a route in their own neighborhoods. All proceeds from the Virtual Oy Vey will benefit Temple Israel’s Social Action Fund, which supports programs and activities designed to positively impact the entire community.

For updates, visit the Temple Israel Facebook page

