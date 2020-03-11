Breaking News
Person under investigation for coronavirus in Mercer County
Target, Walmart limit purchases of sanitizer, wipes

Coronavirus

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Consumers hoping to protect themselves from coronavirus may find themselves running out of options.

Many stores including Target and Walmart are placing limits on the sale of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Target says it is limiting customers to six containers of wipes and hand sanitizers per person.

Walmart is telling store managers to manage their inventory to limit items that are in unusually high demand.

That means policies could vary from store to store.

Publix set a limit of two each of hand sanitizers, masks, rubbing alcohol, bleach, and other anti-viral products.

Experts say the rationing and limits should have started earlier to prevent price gouging and hoarding.

