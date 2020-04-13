Talking drones enforce social distancing

Live Now
(WSAV/NBC News)  Police in Savannah, Georgia are using talking drones to enforce social distancing orders.

The drones can play a pre-recorded message while hovering near crowds: “Due to the current health emergency, members of the public are reminded to keep a safe distance of six feet from others.” 

Sgt. Jason Pagliaro of the Savannah Police Department says officers will be following FAA restrictions while operating the drones, making sure they do not fly over crowds and other prohibited locations.

“We do not use our drones for random patrol, they’re not flying all the time. We use them in directed areas where the need is present,” Pagliaro says.

