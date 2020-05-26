Swim clubs, public pools prepare to reopen

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Swim clubs and public pools are allowed to reopen for the season on Tuesday in Ohio, and some are preparing to welcome back swimmers with new rules in place.

At Melody Pool Swim Club in Clayton, staff members have spaced tables six feet apart and will ensure families properly spread out from one another, according to owners Brent and Barbara Fisher.

The Fishers told 2 NEWS they are grateful their annual reopening for the season was only delayed by a few days.

“It’s been quite the rush,” Brent Fisher said. “We’ve had to just hop into full gear within the last week, week and a half knowing that we were going to be able to open.”