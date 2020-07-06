Swim club sees slight increase in membership as more new families join

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As many families tried to beat the heat at swimming pools this Fourth of July weekend, a Clayton swim club says it has seen a slight increase in membership this summer despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melody Pool Swim Club is seeing more new families this summer compared to previous years, according to Barbara Fisher, the owner.

Allison Bell, a longtime member, told 2 NEWS she feels safe at Melody Pool Swim Club with social distancing protocols being enforced.

“I see them reminding people just to distance [themselves] a little bit,” Bell said. “Especially the kids if they get to gather too much in the water.”

Bell said she has noticed many new members at the club this summer.

“We’re busy every day,” Fisher said.

During Memorial Day weekend, Fisher and her husband told 2 NEWS membership was down by about a third as the club was getting ready to reopen.

But by this Fourth of July weekend, membership is now slightly higher compared to last year, Fisher said. Although the club lost some families, more new members joined than usual, she added.

“Several cities’ city pools have not agreed to open up,” Fisher said. “So I think with that, and then once they realize that we’re even here – a lot of people don’t even realize this is here.”

As Montgomery County sees a spike in COVID-19 cases, the swim club is continuing to practice safety protocols, wiping down surfaces regularly and making sure families are spread out and people keep moving in the pool, Fisher said.

Members have largely complied, and she feels optimistic about the rest of the summer, she said.

“We got another membership today,” Fisher said. “We’re very, very limited right now. So we’re just kind of watching that. We don’t want it to get where people are uncomfortably too busy.”

For more information on the state regulations swimming pools must follow, click here.