Study shows 34% of COVID-19 survivors struggle with mental health

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Researchers out of Oxford University found in a study of over 230,000 mainly American patients, 1/3 of the COVID-19 survivors faced psychiatric or brain disorder diagnosis within a 6 months time frame. The new study, showing how the pandemic can lead to spikes in neurological and mental health problems.

“Society really labeled a person with COVID at times with a certain stigmata, and we’ve shunned them. It’s been to the detrimental. Particularly in patients who need that social acceptance,” said Kettering Health Network Dr. Patrick Lytle.

Health issues post-COVID like dementia and stroke proved to be rarer than anxiety and depression, but were said to still be a factor in people who had severe forms of the virus.

While a clear connection between virus and mental health issues like anxiety and depression hasn’t been made, researchers say these conditions were most common in COVID-19 recovering patients. Amanda Weinstein had COVID-19 in December, and says it caused her distress.

“Mental health is an issue just like if you get the flu or get covid. So, we really need to reduce the stigma that says oh there’s something shameful about going and seeking help,” said Weinstein.