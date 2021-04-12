Studies show getting the COVID-19 vaccine could be annual

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 63 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but many doctors and scientists continue to research just how long those shots will last.

“What’s nice is that with Pfizer, Moderna, all these trials … people stay in. They get vaccinated, and stay in. They have their blood drawn on a regular basis, so you can see what’s truly there,” said Dr. Nancy Pook, an emergency physician with Kettering Health Network.

It’s these trials that doctors say are the key in discovering just how long Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and any new vaccine that come along will last.

“We’ll continue to get those updates. I think we’ll be out, I’m hoping it’s at 18 months, 24 months, and 36 months, we hear the same thing. That it lasts this long we don’t need a booster,” said Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director at Premier Health.

Rachel Horowitz is a high school teacher who’s also immunocompromised. Horowitz is fully vaccinated, and says she’ll definitely get vaccinated annually if that becomes the case.

“I have no problem getting a shot every year, I already get my flu shot every year,” said Horowitz. “If me staying home is going to prevent that. Or me wearing a mask is going to prevent that. That’s the least thing I can do, then I’m gonna do it.”

Currently, both Pfizer and Moderna are doing studies to see if their vaccines need a booster dose, but say it is too early in the studies to tell.