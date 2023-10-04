DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The seasons are changing and so is the predictability when it comes to respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic may be over, but health experts warn people should not let their guard down this fall.

Recently in the Miami Valley, the number of COVID cases has been on the rise, especially in Montgomery County. In the last two months, the number of COVID cases jumped from 407 in July to 1,580 in September.

Kettering Health’s Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein says COVID might not be as potent when compared to the beginning of the pandemic. People still need to be careful about their health.

“We always have to be wary for the fact that it can mutate and it can again become aggressive where it evades our immune system,” Dr. Weinstein said. “And then we’d be right back at square one.”

Dr. Weinstein says if you have a cough or cold, you should stay away from people. Remembering to cover your face when coughing is important too. It is a step that can protect others too.

Individuals that are more at risk should still take precautions.

“Absolutely, getting their vaccines and trying to to stay at home if they’re sick and staying away from from people when they’re high rates of COVID in the community,” said Weinstein.

Despite the rise in cases, COVID symptoms many are experiencing seem to be more mild.

“Most of us have some immunity to COVID now, either because we’ve been previously infected or previously vaccinated or both,” Weinstein said. “And so the majority of people who are getting infected with COVID are not having life threatening infections or even being hospitalized.”

If you have any questions regarding your health or vaccines, you should consult your primary care physician.