Stebbins High School to hold in-person graduation May 21

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Mad Rivers Local Schools will be holding an in-person graduation for seniors at Stebbins High School.

The graduation is still set for May 21 starting at 5 p.m. Each student will receive a time that they can arrive for their graduation walk.

In a video message Stebbins Principal Tina Simpson said that of the three options outlined by the governor and the Ohio Department of Education, the school will be doing an in-person, socially appropriate graduation at the high school.

Each graduate is only allowed to bring two guests with them.

When they walk, the student will enter the building, go through the auditorium and to the stage to get their diploma cover. After that, each student will get one more walk through the halls of Stebbins High School.

The school will send a letter to families outlining the logistics further.