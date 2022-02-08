DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As state leaders across the United States continue to seriously discuss the removal of mask mandates due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases, Miami Valley medical experts said this is a difficult topic to be sure on.

Although Ohio removed their mask mandate in May 2021, Premier Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen encouraged people who live in states no longer requiring masks to do their research.

“It’s OK to reevaluate. Is the timing right? I don’t know if the timing is ever going to be 100% right, but right now may be a good option as we see our cases start to dwindle a little bit,” said Dr. Allen. “I’m a you know proponent of giving folks choice. So, really get out there. Make sure you’re educated and make a choice that’s good for you and the people around you.”

In Clark County, public health leaders said they’re also seeing a significant drop in COVID-19 cases. However, Clark County Combined Health District Assistant Health Commissioner Chris Cook said he’s hopeful people don’t take this news as a sign to ditch masks too quickly.

“I think we need to start thinking long term that masks might be a normal part of life at some point and time during the year. Whether it’s for flu or COVID, when we have spikes and decreases. I think we need to start normalizing masks,” said Cook.

Dr. Allen also said if and when states do remove mask mandates, certain people should still strongly consider wearing them on a frequent basis. “Whether it be the age is a little bit on the high end of things. Whether you’re a little bit on the heavier side of things, you have diabetes, you have hypertension, I’d say if you’re going to be in a large crowd maybe you do choose to wear that to add that extra layer of protection.”

At Clark County Combined Health District offices, Cook said they’ll continue their mask mandate for now, and make a reevaluation on March 1.