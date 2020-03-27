St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church launches Worship on Wheels

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church is providing a safe way to worship on Sunday, March 29, while also enforcing the restrictions put in place the Ohio Department of Health.

The church will launch a Worship on Wheels initiative where the public can come to the church’s campus and stay in their cars while a one-hour service is broadcasted live from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. in the parking lot.

For individuals unable to attend, a portion of Sunday’s service will be aired on WDAO “The Real Rhythm of the City” on 1210 AM and 102.3 FM.

Rev. Renard D. Allen, Pastor of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, said in a press release, “According to Governor DeWine, St. Luke is currently considered a people and place of ‘essential business.’ In light of this, we have a heightened sense of obligation to find creative but appropriate ways to be of service to both our members and the community-at-large during this unprecedented time of uncertainty and lockdown. So long as we are permitted to keep our physical doors open, we shall remain committed to using our campus to provide spiritual and practical services to the community as we are able.”

Pastor Allen and the band will practice social distancing. Cars are encouraged to arrive at 10:15 a.m. to be set in place when service begins promptly at 10:45 a.m.