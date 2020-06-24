St. Leonard in Centerville has 6 staff members test positive for COVID-19

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – St. Leonard reported that six of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19 but none of its residents have tested positive. These tests were among 615 tests conducted over several weeks.
The senior living community said all six staff members are currently quarantined at home.
St. Leonard said it is taking the following precautions:
- Working with public health officials
- Restricting visitors
- Consistently monitoring residents and staff
- Reinforcement of infection control practices
- Masks and personal PPE
The senior living community said that independent residents will be receiving masks at the end of the week for their personal use to reduce the likelihood of infection.
