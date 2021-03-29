Springfield Regional Medical Center reopens COVID-19 unit

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield Regional Medical Center has reopened its COVID-19 unit after a spike in cases and hospitalizations in Clark County.

“We are very concerned because over the last three weeks, this being the third week, we’ve seen the numbers jump back up for the county,” said Christina Conover, the director of nursing for the Clark County Combined Health District.

Officials said there are a number of things that led to reopening the unit.

“We look at COVID numbers and say okay if we need to cohort those does it make more sense to do that in a more appropriate location.”

They also list a number of reasons for the spike in cases.

“It’s starting to be nice outside, starting to be springtime and more opportunity to socialize a little bit more,” Conover said. “Overall, we’ve seen a trend where the cases tend to be younger than they had even as compared to December 2020 so we definitely see that 50 and younger,” she said.

She urges people not to let their guard down even as the weather gets warmer.

“Let’s not let down our guard on social distancing and masking until not just you have been vaccinated or me have been vaccinated, but until the community at large has their vaccine coverage rate high enough,” said Conover.