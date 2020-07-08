Springfield, Health District to host COVID-19 testing clinics

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Springfield and the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) are hosting COVID-19 community testing clinics over the next three Wednesdays.
According to the CCCHD testing will be free of charge, doctor’s order or appointment are needed and insurance is not required. The locations and times of the clinics are:
- July 8, noon to 6:00 p.m. – Hayward Middle School
- July 15, noon to 6:00 p.m. – Perrin Woods Elementary School
- July 22, noon to 6:00 p.m. – La Condesa Grocery #1
For questions or further information please call CCCHD at 937-390-5600.
