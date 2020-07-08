Springfield, Health District to host COVID-19 testing clinics

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Springfield and the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) are hosting COVID-19 community testing clinics over the next three Wednesdays.

According to the CCCHD testing will be free of charge, doctor’s order or appointment are needed and insurance is not required. The locations and times of the clinics are:

For questions or further information please call CCCHD at 937-390-5600.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS