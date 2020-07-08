Springfield, Health District to host COVID-19 testing clinics

In this March 17, 2020, file photo, Laurie Kuypers, a registered nurse, reaches into a car to take a nasopharyngeal swab from a patient at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station for University of Washington Medicine patients in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Springfield and the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) are hosting COVID-19 community testing clinics over the next three Wednesdays.

According to the CCCHD testing will be free of charge, doctor’s order or appointment are needed and insurance is not required. The locations and times of the clinics are:

For questions or further information please call CCCHD at 937-390-5600.