Springfield City Hall partially reopening May 11

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield has developed a phased return-to-work protocol, starting with a partial reopening of City Hall Monday, May 11.
The first floor of City Hall, which holds the Utility Billing and Income Tax service counters will reopen with the following guidelines:
- The building will be open to the public on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and on Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- No more than 10 members of the public may be inside the building at any given time
- Those inside, and those waiting outside, may practice safe social distancing by observing the floor markings that keep each person six feet apart from one another
- Public access to other floors of City Hall is prohibited
- All other City of Springfield buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice
Officials expect to keep the guidelines in place until further guidance is provided by the State of Ohio.
