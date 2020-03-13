Spain orders 1st mandatory lockdown for 60,000

A worker sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, March 13, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Spain’s has ordered its first mandatory lockdown, confining over 60,000 people to four towns as infections for the new coronavirus increase sharply.

The rise is straining health services and putting more pressure on the government to act faster to fight the pandemic.

The country had more than 3,800 cases by Friday morning and at least 84 deaths. The Spanish capital, Madrid, has nearly 2,000 cases alone, many linked to nursing homes.

The government has closed museums and sports centers, sent home nearly 10 million students, asked people to work remotely and limited crowds at public events in high-risk areas. But questions are rising whether the measures are enough.

An official sprays disinfectant in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak at Istiglal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, March 13, 2020. For most people the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

A woman walks in Codogno, Italy, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The northern Italian town that recorded Italy’s first coronavirus infection has offered a virtuous example to fellow Italians, now facing an unprecedented nationwide lockdown, that by staying home, trends can reverse. Infections of the new virus have not stopped in Codogno, which still has registered the most of any of the 10 Lombardy towns Italy’s original red zone, but they have slowed. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

In this photo taken on Thursday, March 12, 2020, an elderly woman wearing a mask waits to enter a deli meat and cold cuts shop in Codogno, Italy. The northern Italian town that recorded Italy’s first coronavirus infection has offered a virtuous example to fellow Italians, now facing an unprecedented nationwide lockdown, that by staying home, trends can reverse. Infections of the new virus have not stopped in Codogno, which still has registered the most of any of the 10 Lombardy towns Italy’s original red zone, but they have slowed. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

In this photo taken on Thursday, March 12, 2020, a man walks in Codogno, Italy. The northern Italian town that recorded Italy’s first coronavirus infection has offered a virtuous example to fellow Italians, now facing an unprecedented nationwide lockdown, that by staying home, trends can reverse. Infections of the new virus have not stopped in Codogno, which still has registered the most of any of the 10 Lombardy towns Italy’s original red zone, but they have slowed. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

In this photo taken on Thursday, March 12, 2020, a view of the almost empty main square in Codogno, Italy. The northern Italian town that recorded Italy’s first coronavirus infection has offered a virtuous example to fellow Italians, now facing an unprecedented nationwide lockdown, that by staying home, trends can reverse. Infections of the new virus have not stopped in Codogno, which still has registered the most of any of the 10 Lombardy towns Italy’s original red zone, but they have slowed. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Basel’s Samuele Campo, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal with his teammates during a Europa League round of 16, 1st leg soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Basel in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The match is being played in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Tourists, including one using a scarf to protect her face against coronavirus in spite of relatively mild winter temperatures, walk through Times Square, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York. New York’s Gov. Cuomo banned gatherings of more than 500 people in the city, forcing Broadway theaters and many city attractions to close. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A health official sprays disinfectant in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak ahead of the Friday prayer at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, March 13, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Health officials don their protective suits as they prepare to disinfect a mosque ahead of the Friday prayer in the wake of the new coronavirus, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, March 13, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

A health official sprays disinfectant in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak ahead of the Friday prayer at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, March 13, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

A health official talks to a colleague as they disinfect a mosque in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak ahead of the Friday prayer in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, March 13, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Workers wearing protective gears disinfect as a precaution against the new coronavirus at the subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 13, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

People wearing face masks walk at a street in Hong Kong Friday, March. 13, 2020. For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A bus depot employee disinfects a bus in Moscow, Russia, Friday, March 13, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Kirill Zykov, Moscow News Agency photo via AP)

A passenger wearing a protective mask rides a bus at the Cubao bus terminal in Manila, Philippines on Friday, March 13, 2020. Many people adjusted their travel plans ahead of a government suspension of domestic travel to and from metropolitan Manila. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte also authorized sweeping quarantines in the crowded capital to fight the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A security guard wearing a protective mask assists a woman in Manila, Philippines Friday, March 13, 2020. Many people adjusted their travel plans ahead of a government suspension of domestic travel to and from metropolitan Manila. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte also authorized sweeping quarantines in the crowded capital to fight the new coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Tourists wearing protective masks walk in front of giant Buddha at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, March 13, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

A worker sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Wat Pho temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, March 13, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Newly elected Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou takes an oath during the swearing in ceremony at the Greek Parliament in Athens, on Friday, March 13, 2020. Greece’s first female president, a former high court judge, was being formally sworn in to office Friday, nearly two months after the country’s parliament voted overwhelmingly to elect her. The swearing in ceremony for Katerina Sakellaropoulou was being held Friday in an almost empty parliament, as part of measures being taken to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, Pool)

Madrid’s vice president said Friday that the region is in dire need of medical supplies, despite announcing an unprecedented plan to pool intensive care units from both public and private hospitals and to use hotel rooms for medical needs.