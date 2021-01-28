Some Montgomery Co. school employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine next week

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Some schools in Montgomery County will be among the first statewide to have their staff members vaccinated against COVID-19.

School staff members are allowed to get vaccinated during Phase 1B in Ohio as long as their district commits to offering in-person classes by March 1.

Staff members with Mad River Local Schools are set to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next Saturday during a clinic run by Kroger, according to school district spokesperson Jenny Alexander.

“This is the right thing to do to make sure our students and staff are safe,” she said.

Mad River has offered in-person learning under a hybrid model during this entire school year, Alexander said. An all-remote option remains available.

“Right now, we have a lot of optimism going forward, especially with the vaccine,” Alexander said. “Our hope is that we’ll be 100 percent in-person learning come next fall.”

About 70 percent of the Mad River school district’s staff members have signed up to get vaccinated, Alexander said.

At Northmont City Schools, employees are in the process of enrolling for a vaccination clinic planned for next Friday with Premier Health, according to superintendent Tony Thomas.

“There are some teachers that are very excited about this,” Thomas said. “They keep talking about the Swiss cheese effect here. And so it’s one more layer of cheese, but it’s the one that I know that we’ve all been excited about for some time.”

According to Shannon Cox, superintendent of the Montgomery County Educational Service Center, an estimated 13,000 people who work in Montgomery County schools will become eligible to get vaccinated.

Almost all of the county’s school districts are set to receive the vaccine, she added.

“The majority of our Montgomery County schools, right now, we are on target,” Cox said. “And actually a large portion of our school districts will actually have their second dose by the end of February.”

Gov. Mike DeWine has said it will take several weeks for the state’s school staff members to get vaccinated.

All staff members with eligible school districts will be able to receive at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by March 1, according to Gov. DeWine.