Some Miami Valley vaccine clinics add evening, weekend hours

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – More Miami Valley vaccine clinics are adding evening and weekend hours to help get more people get the shot.

Miami County Public Health is offering a clinic Saturday and expanding evening vaccination hours next week.

“Sometimes it’s hard for people to get out of work, or if they work later out of the county, they might not get home by the time our clinic ends,” said Vicky Knisley-Henry, health educator for Miami County Public Health.

Vaccinations for adults age 18 and up will start Saturday under Miami County Public Health, she said.

“We decided, you know what, let’s get it open to everybody we can,” Knisley-Henry said.

For Miami County Public Health, next week’s supply of vaccine, 1,000 doses, is roughly double what it was this week.

Preble County Public Health is seeing a similar increase, adding evening vaccination slots starting Tuesday, according to Erik Balster, health commissioner.

“Those spots for the Tuesday coming up … they filled almost instantly,” Balster said. “So I think there is a higher demand for the later in the day timing.”

As officials work to increase access to the vaccine, they’re continuing their mission to also increase interest.

“It’s been shown that it’s safe, so if you’re hesitant, talk to someone who’s gotten one,” Knisley-Henry said.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine clinic run by Miami County Public Health, click here.

To learn more about Preble County Public Health’s vaccine clinic, click here.