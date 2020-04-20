Sinclair transitions to online summer classes, offers aid to students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair is providing hundreds of thousands of dollars in summer term scholarships to students already enrolled and prospective students.
The college is asking that students first apply to the college, fill out an FAFSA application and then begin the scholarship application process.
The transition from spring semester to summer semester will continue the trend of online-only classes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on campus.
Summer 2020 classes will begin on May 11 and end on August 2.
