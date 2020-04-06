Sinclair to graduate nurses, respiratory therapists in May

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College is graduating 64 nursing students and 23 respiratory therapy students this May with the hopes that they will join the pipeline of health care workers on the frontlines of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill that temporarily suspended the requirement that nursing graduates pass their state exam before being allowed to practice, which will allow Sinclair’s upcoming graduates to begin work at hospitals

The State Medical Board of Ohio will also allow Respiratory Therapists to continue to work on a limited permit, including working with ventilators.