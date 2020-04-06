Live Now
11:30 AM Daily Coronavirus Stream
Closings
There are currently 96 active closings. Click for more details.

Sinclair to graduate nurses, respiratory therapists in May

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sinclair Community College

Sinclair Community College

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College is graduating 64 nursing students and 23 respiratory therapy students this May with the hopes that they will join the pipeline of health care workers on the frontlines of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill that temporarily suspended the requirement that nursing graduates pass their state exam before being allowed to practice, which will allow Sinclair’s upcoming graduates to begin work at hospitals

The State Medical Board of Ohio will also allow Respiratory Therapists to continue to work on a limited permit, including working with ventilators.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS