Sinclair partnership 3D prints reusable masks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College has partnered with Altavian, a leading U.S. manufacturer of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), to rapidly produce and freely distribute N95 equivalent masks to frontline medical workers.

Sinclair said in a press release that it and Altavian will work collaboratively to make sure masks are available to local providers and in areas of need nationally.

The state-of-the-art 3D printing equipment in Sinclair’s National UAS Training and Certification Center lab is being used to produce mask shells and filter caps 24 hours.

Final assembly and distribution is coordinated through Altavian.

Sinclair says that these masks are reusable with replaceable filters, which can perform up to an N99 level, meaning it can filter at least 99% of airborne particles, and are designed to withstand heat sterilization.

In total, Sinclair has already donated nearly 46,000 individual PPE items to local hospitals. This includes N95 masks, goggles, caps, sleeves, foot covers, coveralls with feet, and hazardous waste bags. The college also donated 9 ventilators and more than 430 other pieces medical equipment.