Sinclair lends South Campus to PHDMC for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic has moved from the Dayton Convention Center to Sinclair Community College’s South Campus in Centerville.

The move comes as the convention center undergoes work, making Sinclair College South a prime location to continue where public health officials left off.

“It is right across from the Miami Valley South Hospital on Clyo Road. Great bus access. Right off the highway so easy to get to,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor for PHDMC.

Suffoletto said the college is the first of many new sites being used for vaccinations, which include mobile RTA buses and a Sugarcreek location as well.

“We don’t want a barrier to be that they can’t access the vaccines,” said Suffoletto.

The vaccination clinic is free, and people can choose from Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Suffoletto said currently, there isn’t an end date in site for when this clinic will wrap up. The next clinic date is Saturday, May 1. Walk-ins and appointments are both welcome.

