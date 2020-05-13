Sherrod Brown introduces rental assistance bill to Senate

WASHINGTON, DC (WDTN) – Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) will host a conference call about new legislation he introduced this week called the Emergency Rental Assistance and Rental Market Stabilization Act of 2020.
The bill would establish an Emergency Rental Assistance program to provide $100 billion in emergency rental assistance to help families and individuals pay their rent and avoid evictions during and after the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
Renters are more likely to work in the hardest-hit sectors of our economy, including retail sales and hospitality. Without assistance, many renters will be under threat of eviction.
Brown outlined the specifics of his bill in a press release, saying that it:
- Will authorize $100 billion for an Emergency Rental Assistance program to help families and individuals pay their rent and utility bills and avoid eviction during and after the COVID-19 crisis
- And it will send funds to communities, states and tribes through an existing federal temporary rental assistance program to facilitate the rapid distribution of funds to Ohio renters in need of assistance.
More information about the Emergency Rental Assistance and Rental Market Stabilization Act of 2020 can be found here.
