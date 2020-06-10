Sheriff Streck to give update on COVID-19 in Montgomery County Jail

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2-7-montgomery-county-jail_223788

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Rob Streck plans to provide an update on COVID-19 in county jails Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

As of this writing there have been no confirmed cases within the county jails.

2 NEWS will livestream the interview and will update this story throughout.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS