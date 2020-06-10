Sheriff Streck to give update on COVID-19 in Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Rob Streck plans to provide an update on COVID-19 in county jails Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
As of this writing there have been no confirmed cases within the county jails.
2 NEWS will livestream the interview and will update this story throughout.
