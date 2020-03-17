Sheriff Streck talks law enforcement during coronavirus outbreak

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Shreck talked about where law enforcement stands during a Tuesday, March 17, press conference.

“It’s important to remember that as new orders are placed by the state of Ohio and the governor, that we follow those orders,” he said.

According to Streck, his deputies are prepared to enforce those orders but have not had many reasons to do so.

“We have not seen a spike in calls for service, we have not seen spike in crime. It is just the opposite, most agencies’ dispatches are down right now,” he said.

Streck said that residents of Montgomery County need to watch out for scams by researching and scrutinizing any mail or email asking for donations or information.

He stressed that when tragedies and strange events occur, predators tend to come out.

“If you see something, say something. We have to look out for each other, we have to,” he said. “We want to make sure people don’t get into mischief and don’t take advantage of our loved ones.”

Montgomery County law enforcement and the court systems are fully operational, according to Streck. Though some non-essential activities and building access have been restricted, Montgomery County jails are still operational.

Streck said that anyone brought to the jail undergoes a new screening process where they are asked whether they have COVID-19 symptoms. A medical provider also takes their temperature and listens for respiratory distress.