Shelter, food providers can apply for grants through United Way

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (Daily Citizen) – Federal grants of $16,321 and $23,269 from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program will be distributed to local organizations that provide emergency shelter and food.

The Champaign County Emergency Food and Shelter Board will determine how the funds are awarded. The board’s next meeting Thursday, May 14, at 12:30 p.m., will be held virtually to comply with the governor’s most recent social distancing guidelines.

Email eneely@uwccmc.org to obtain meeting information.

The guidelines specify that the grants may be awarded to government or private groups that meet criteria that include:

Non-profit status

Have an accounting system and checking account

Provide a DUNS number

Be providing services and using other resources in the community

Conduct an annual audit

Do not discriminate

Show the ability to deliver emergency food or shelter

And for private groups, have a volunteer board

Applications are due to United Way by 5 p.m. Monday, May 11. Applications can be emailed to eneely@uwccmc.org.

Anyone wanting further information or an application should call United Way at 937-324-5551 or email eneely@uwccmc.org.

Emergency Food and Shelter Funds are federal funds made available through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.