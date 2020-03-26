Coronavirus in Ohio: Shelby County reports 13th case of COVID-19

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported its thirteenth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Shelby County on Saturday, April 4.

Health officials have confirmed on its Facebook that of the 13 confirmed cases their are:

2 females in their 20s.

2 females in their 30s.

1 male in his 30s.

2 female in her 40s.

1 male in his 50s.

2 females in their 60s.

2 male in his 60s.

1 female in her 70s.

“Preventing the spread of diseases is the cornerstone of public health, and it is what we do every day. We investigate communicable disease on a daily basis to protect the health of those who live, work, and play in Shelby County,” said Health Commissioner Steven J. Tostrick.

The public is encouraged to follow the social distancing guidelines and stay at home order put in place by the state. If you are feeling sick or have questions, contact your health care provider or an urgent care provider via phone.

Updated to reflect the current number of patients confirmed to have COVID-19 coronavirus.