Shelby County Fair added to list of canceled summer events

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Shelby County Fair has been canceled over virus concerns.

The announcement was made on the fair’s Facebook page Wednesday night. Organizers said in the post committees are being formed to explore options so that Junior Fair aged exhibitors may show their projects in a modified manner. Details of those plans will be shared in the weeks to come, as they are laid out.

The post said decisions will be made based on considering the public safety in coordination with the Shelby County Health Department while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

The next Senior Fair Board Meeting will be held June 17. The board said it knows there will be many questions and said updates will be posted on the Facebook page.

The Montgomery County Fair Board announced the cancellation of that event Wednesday. Organizers say they will now begin planning a Junior Fair Livestock Exposition. Butler County also canceled its fair Wednesday.